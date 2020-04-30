West Indian Pollard retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI (AFP) - West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has retired from international cricket, announcing his decision on social media on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who is currently in India playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, released a video on Instagram and a one-line announcement on Twitter: "POLLARD BIDS FAREWELL TO INTERNATIONAL CRICKET."

"After careful deliberation I ve today decided to retire from international cricket," the big-hitting Pollard said in the video.

"It was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game."

Pollard, who never played a Test for the West Indies, made his one-day international debut against South Africa in 2007 and went on to play 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is.

He took over the captaincy of the white ball side in 2019.

"I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara," he said.

"Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly... whether bowling, batting or fielding."

His final international appearances came on West Indies tour of India in February.