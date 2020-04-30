Ramiz Raja likely to be removed as PCB Chairman

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja is likely to be removed as PCB Chairman by the current government, sources said on Wednesday.



It is pertinent to mention here that after the fall of Imran Khan’s government who was also a Patron-in-Chief of PCB, it was rumored that the Rameez Raja was also being removed from his office.



Sources privy to the development said the two new names were sought in the meeting of the governing body.



On the other hand, Ramiz Raja seems determined and claims to have received a green signal to continue his work and said there is no threat to my chairmanship.

