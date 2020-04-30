Fans not happy with Shahid Afridi

Cricket fans and PTI supporters are anguished with Shahid Afridi for his criticism on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Cricket fans and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters are anguished with Shahid Khan Afridi for his criticism on former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

According to details, during his recent television interview, the former Pakistan captain had criticized former PM Imran Khan for his political management and strategy. Adding fuel to the fire, Shahid also lauded incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Soon after the public watched interview, social media supporters of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were seen anguished with the former all-rounder.

“Who is this talking in ‘Khalai Makhlooq’s tone? Looks like this man will also be imposed on country as Prime Minister,” a social media user wrote in his comment.

“What has just happened to him?” another PTI supporter wondered.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him,” a user wrote.