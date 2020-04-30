Babar Azam moves to third position on ICC’s most Test runs list

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set another record by taking the third spot on the “most runs” list for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 cycle.

On its official Twitter account, the International Cricket Council released a list of the top ten batters in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (2021-2023).

Joe Root, who recently stepped down as England s Test captain, sits on top of the list by a fair margin as he scored a whopping 1175 runs.

Australia s Usman Khawaja, who had a terrific outing on the historic tour of Pakistan after a gap of almost 24 years, is second on the list with 751 runs while Babar has occupied the third place with a total of 682 runs amassed.

"Joe Root comfortably leads the pack for most runs scored so far in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 cycle," ICC captioned the post.

The ICC had earlier named Babar Azam as their Player of the Month for March 2022.