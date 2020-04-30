Ramiz Raja may step down from PCB chairmanship

Changes may be made to the structure of domestic cricket, while departmental cricket may be restored

LAHORE (Ebadullah Khan) - Ramiz Raja, who is a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan, may step down as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Khan was de-seated as he lost the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly (NA), Dunya News reported, citing well-placed sources.

According to details, along with Ramiz Raja, other higher position personnel who were hired in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure have gotten their legs shaking.

Sources privy to the matter said that Ramiz Raja has consulted his close friends over this. The PCB chairman may announce his resignation following his meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai, the publication reported.

Raja is currently in Dubai for a dialogue with the ICC and the meetings will conclude today. The sources said that major changes could be made to the PCB in the next week, starting April 11.

In addition to this, changes may be made to the structure of domestic cricket, while departmental cricket may be restored.

Earlier, in a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was ousted from office as the prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion after the NA debated on the matter for more than 12 hours and the political situation in the country took a critical turn.

The session was chaired by Ayaz Sadiq — a member of the panel of chairs — after speaker Asad Qasier resigned from his post.