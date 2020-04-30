PCB projects $650m revenue from proposed quadrangular series

LAHORE (ONLINE) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has projected revenue of 650 million dollars from its proposed quadrangular – which includes India, Australia, and England as other three teams.

According to media reports, proposal, which sees Pakistan, India, England and Australia playing a single-league T20 tournament annually, will be presented formally at the ICC Board meeting next week in Dubai.

PCB has identified a window for the event in September-October which, officials say, is an ideal period because it is the start of the season in Australia, India and Pakistan and near the end of the English season.

As it stands, the plan is for a single-league structure of six league games, concluded by either one-off or best-of-three finals, played across two weekends. Hosting rights for the tournament are envisaged to run on a rotational basis and control over the event will be the ICC’s.

The paper, as per media reports projects that such a tournament could bring in USD 650 million in media and commercial rights, and plans for that the money to be distributed between the four sides as well as other ICC members. It is not clear what the breakdown will be of the revenue, but it is thought that a significant portion could go towards the non-participating Full Members and Associate members.

"This is a strategic paper in which the ICC and its members have been encouraged and invited to explore an untapped event opportunity around traditional rivalries in cricket, turn them into a cricket extravaganza, attract a new generation of cricketers, speed up cricket development and maximise revenues for the members," a PCB official familiar with the plan told ESPNcricinfo.

"This concept not only provides context, it will also become a much-anticipated event across the globe as cricket fans and followers want to see Pakistan play India or Australia take on England or India meet England or Pakistan face Australia on an annual basis."

The concept is one that Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman, has spoken of repeatedly since he took over last year, but one that, until now, came with little detail. Along with the board CEO Faisal Hasnain, Ramiz will present it formally in Dubai next week. The meeting is an important one given that it will be an opportunity for members to further shape the next Future Tours Programme (FTP).