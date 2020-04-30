2nd ODI: Australia set 349 runs target for Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ben McDermott scored his maiden century as Australia posted a massive total of 348 for eight against Pakistan in the ongoing second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

McDermott and Travis Head gave Australia a head start after Aaron Finch was dismissed in the first over. Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis also played cameos of 59 and 49, respectively. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took four wickets.

Pakistan did limit the damage a bit in the last 10 overs but this is still a formidable total by the Aussies.

Wasim Jr and Rauf were impressive, given that the pitch wasn t the easiest to bowl on and they did limit the scoring rate to some extent. But the others did go the distance and even Shaheen, despite getting wickets, was expensive by his standards. The fifth bowler quota were targetted by the Aussies and to good effect too.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 88 runs.