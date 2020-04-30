PCB announces schedule of West Indies ODIs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 8-12 June, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.

The West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on 5 June for the One-Day Internationals that will be played on 8, 10 and 12 June.

The ODIs were part of the West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in December 2021. However, with mutual consent, these were rescheduled after five Covid-19 cases were reported in the West Indies side. The West Indies have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, schedule of which will be announced in due course.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Series schedule:

8 June – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

10 June – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

12 June – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi