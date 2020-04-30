Australian captain Finch praises Pak pace battery

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Australian Captain Aaron Finch praised Pakistan pace battery ahead of one day series, saying the home side have a good number of world class players, both in bowling and batting.

In an online press conference, Aaron Finch praised the bowlers of the Pakistan team and said that Pakistan has Shaheen Afridi in bowling, who is a world class bowler and can swing with a new ball with support coming from, Haris Rauf whom he faced in the Big Bash League.

“Hassan Ali is also part of the team and there are also a number of young fast bowlers and Pakistan’s bowlers are good and they are a challenge for us in the white ball series,” he added.

He said Pakistan and Australia have played excellent cricket in the series so far and Pakistan has world class players in the team being led by a better like Babar Azam.

“The first training session was good. We left the hotel. Everyone was excited. So far everything is going well. There will a good score on pitches being prepared for the series,” he said. The first ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Tuesday, March 29.

“At the moment we are trying to make a combination for the next World Cup, we are experimenting to make a team, we will evaluate the players,” he added.

Aaron Finch said that Pat Cummins made a great declaration in the last Test, and tried to keep the balance, all three results were visible in the last session, Pat Cummins took the risk.

The Australian captain also said that pitches are very good for ODI and T20 matches in Pakistan and he will be playing here for the first time and he was very excited.

“We are playing one-day cricket after a break, our less experienced players have a good chance to perform and make a place in the team, and there are young players like Alex Carey, Travis Head and McDermott who will be learning from this tour."

He said Mitchell Marsh had suffered an injury during fielding drills and he had a couple of fitness issues. “He been scanned this morning, and would see if he was available for the series after the scan.

Pakistan Cricket team opening batsman Fakhr Zaman said that his team will go all out to win the ODI series against Australia which is a relatively inexperienced side. “Good pitches have been prepared for the ODI series. I hope that we will win all the matches of the white ball series,” he said during an online press conference.

Fakhr Zaman said that he is in good form in white ball format of cricket and runs are also being scored. He said said Pak team enjoys the advantage of home ground and called for collective efforts with sheer hard work for attaining desired results.

Pak team opener said said big names are not playing in the Australian team and it would have been better if big names were playing to make the competition tough and challenging.

Australia will be without star players including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, and David Warner while experienced batter, Steve Smith, who was originally a part of the squad, has also been ruled out due to an elbow injury.

He also said that Australia would not be taken lightly in the absence of big players. “ It would be unfair to take the opponents lightly or to undermine their strength “, he added. He vowed to put the Test series loss behind them to win the ODI series against Australia. “Our captain Babar Azam has spoken that what has happened is beyond us… the One-Day International series against Australia is a new series so we will do our best to win it.”

The opener said that his team is looking for maximum 30 points from the series. The three-match ODI series is set to be played between 29 March to 2 April at Gaddafi Stadium. A one-off T20I, scheduled to be played on 4 April, will follow the ODI series at the same venue.