LAHORE (Dunya News) – After two draws in the Test series, Australia won the final match by an astonishing margin of 115 runs to clinch the three-match series 1-0. Australian opener David Warner left everyone in splits as he imitated Pakistan pacers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi’s celebrations.

This all happened on the fifth and final day of the Lahore Test when Pakistan s batting line-up collapsed in the final session and the tail-enders had to come out to bat.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed Hasan and Shaheen to leave the hosts reeling at 232/9. After both the dismissals, Warner celebrated just like the two Pakistani bowlers do following a wicket.

Pakistan batter Hasan Ali was beaten all ends up by Nathon Lyon, who bowled a beautiful delivery that clipped the leg stump. Following Ali s dismissal, David Warner mocked the batter by celebrating in Ali s own generator fashion. He began by clapping in front of Ali before he threw his arms up in the air to celebrate the wicket.

— Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) March 25, 2022

Later, Warner s also copied Shaheen Shah Afridi’s celebration. Afridi too was dismissed by Lyon, who went on to pick up another five-wicket haul to help Australia register a dominating win.