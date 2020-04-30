Archer says PSL helped him a lot before international debut

The 26-year-old had the opportunity to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2018

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - England pacer Jofra Archer has revealed that playing in Pakistan Super League (PSL) helped him a lot in evaluating the demands of modern-age T20 Cricket.

The 26-year-old had the opportunity to play for Quetta Gladiators under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed in PSL 2018. Although Archer played only two games for Gladiators, but the right-arm pacer gathered the attention and eventually played for Rajasthan Royals for the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL).

While talking to Jarrod Kimber’s podcast ‘Red Inker’, Archer shared his experience of playing in PSL and rated Sarfaraz as a good leader.

"One thing I want to share which many people don’t know is my time at PSL before my international debut helped me a lot in understanding the demands of modern T20 cricket. Although playing under Sarfaraz wasn’t much different from [Eoin] Morgan, both damn good leaders"

It must be noted that Archer has played 42 games for England since his debut in 2019 but is out of action for the last 12 months. He underwent two operations for an elbow injury in May and December 2021. He was seen practising with the England Test team in Barbados, his birthplace.