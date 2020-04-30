ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch as below average

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi that was used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia as “below average” and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

Madugalle said that the character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower.

He said the pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. In my view this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average.

Mr. Madugalle’s report has been forwarded to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).