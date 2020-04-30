West Indies spinner Narine signs for Surrey

LONDON (AFP) - Off-spinner Sunil Narine will play for Surrey in this season s T20 Blast, the English county side said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old will arrive at The Oval following the end of the IPL, where he plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, and will be available for Surrey s entire 2022 T20 campaign.

Narine won the World Twenty20 with the West Indies in 2012 and has been a star of the franchise circuit, where he has won several domestic tournaments including the IPL, Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League.

"I m thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Surrey in the Vitality Blast this year; one of the few competitions around the world I ve not experienced in my career," Narine told Surrey s website.

"The stint I enjoyed with (The Hundred team) Oval Invincibles in 2021 gave me a taste of how unique playing in front of a packed Kia Oval crowd really is."

Narine has made 122 international appearances but last played for the West Indies in 2019.