Women’s World Cup: Australia put Pakistan to bat first

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Dunya News) - Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ICC Women s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan on Monday.

Australia have made two changes to the side that defeated England on Saturday, with Nicola Carey and Amanda-Jade Wellington included in the playing XI at the expense of Tahlia McGrath (heel) and Darcie Brown.

For Pakistan, Javeria Khan is out injured, with Nahida Khan taking her spot. Pakistan have lost their first match against arch rivals India.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt

Pakistan XI: Sidra Amin, Bismah Maroof (c), Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Anam Amin

