Cricketers pour in condolences after shocking death of #ShaneWarne

Cricketers pour in condolences after shocking death of Shane Warne

(Dunya News) – The entire Twitter fraternity expressed their shock post the sad demise of Australia cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all-time Shane Warne on Friday.

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne had died at the age of just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack.

In a statement, Warne s management said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

Warne is the greatest leg-spinner of all time, having taken 708 Test match wickets, a figure only surpassed by Sri Lanka s Muttiah Muralitharan.

He also took 293 One-Day International wickets and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.

Warne helped Australia win the Cricket World Cup in 1999 and has taken more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, with 195.

The likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Virender Sehwag, Yasir Shah and many others reacted to the shocking news.

Here are some of the reactions:

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2022

— Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2022

— Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) March 4, 2022

— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) March 4, 2022

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 4, 2022

— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) March 4, 2022

— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 4, 2022

— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) March 4, 2022

— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 4, 2022

— Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 4, 2022

— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022

— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) March 4, 2022

— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2022

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022