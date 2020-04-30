Haris Rauf tests positive for Covid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first Test against Australia to kick off on March 4 at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said that Rauf had been isolated after his test came out positive and further details would be provided in due course.

Meanwhile, the both teams held training and practice sessions at Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Prior to the Pakistan-Australia first Test in Pakistan after 24 years, the Kangaroos underwent their first training session of the tour. The last time the Aussies played here was back in 1998.

The Australia tour of Pakistan includes three Tests, as many ODIs and a Twenty20 International to be played from March 4 to April 5.

Rawalpindi would stage the Test series opener, three ODIs and a T20 while Karachi and Lahore will host one Test each.