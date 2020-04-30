(Dunya News) – In another attempt to sabotage Australian cricket team’s tour to Pakistan, a threatening message was sent to an Australian cricketer’s family on Instagram.

Evidence reveals that an Indian citizen named Maradal Tewari, resident of Gujarat, sent these messages using a fake account ‘jyot.isharma391’ on Instagram.

In the messages, a warning was sent to the cricketer’s family stating that he won’t come back alive if he will continue with his visit to Pakistan.

The message stated, “This is a warning for your husband. If he comes for tour against Pakistan he won’t come alive.”