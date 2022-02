Arif Alvi congratulated Lahore Qalandars for winning the final of the Pakistan Super League.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday congratulated Lahore Qalandars for winning the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Congratulations Lahore Qalandars, commiserations Multan Sultans. Good all round cricket in #PSL.”