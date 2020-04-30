West Indies spin great Ramadhin dead at 92: grandson

LONDON (AFP) - West Indies spin-bowling great Sonny Ramadhin has died aged 92, his grandson Kyle Hogg announced Sunday.

"Sad day - great innings grandad," tweeted Hogg, who like Ramadhin played for English county Lancashire, above a photograph of his grandfather issued by club side Delph and Dobcross, one of the late off-spinner s former teams, that read: "Sonny Ramadhin 1928-2022. Rest in peace, pro."

Ramadhin played 43 Tests, taking 158 wickets and was best known for being a member of the first West Indies side to enjoy a series win in England.

Ramadhin and fellow spinner Alf Valentine took 59 wickets between them during a 3-1 success in 1950 as members of a West Indies side that also featured the celebrated 3Ws trio of batsmen -- Clyde Walcott, Everton Weekes and Frank Worrell.

