Pakistan play New Zealand in Women’s World Cup warm-up on Sunday

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan national women’s team are all set for their first of the two warm-ups ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against New Zealand at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln tomorrow (Sunday).

The Bismah Maroof-led side began the final phase of their preparations for the event after completing their New Zealand government-mandated isolation on 17 February, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday.

On Saturday, they had a light fielding and skills session before it was interrupted by heavy showers.

Prior to their departure to the training session, Javeria Khan, who is the all-time leading run-scorer for Pakistan in ODIs, told PCB Digital that a warm-up match against an in-form New Zealand will prove to be beneficial for the side in the World Cup.

Javeria said said : “The warm-up against New Zealand is very important for us as it will help us test our skills and abilities ahead of what is an important event. This will help us prepare for the challenges we might encounter in the World Cup.

“We have had six-seven days of practice, and have acclimatized ourselves with the New Zealand conditions. There’s a lot of wind here, which is not the case in Pakistan, and wickets are also different. So we have tried to make the most of the training sessions we have had.”

Reflecting on her stay in New Zealand so far, Javeria said: “It has been nice to be here in New Zealand. The good thing about being here is that we can move around, which helps you to refresh your mind after training sessions.

“The team environment is really nice. Everyone is gelled and trying to support and help each other. Every girl is in a positive frame of mind ahead of the World Cup.”

Javeria has two centuries in ODIs for Pakistan – the most by any batter – and has accumulated 2,874 runs in 115 matches, also the most for any player in this squad. She will be a vital cog in the Pakistan’s batting lineup.

“This World Cup is very important for me,” she said. “This is a mega event and I will try to get more and more runs and help the side to win the matches.”

Pakistan play their second warm-up against Bangladesh on 2 March, before they move to Tauranga next day where they begin their World Cup campaign on 6 March against India.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

Pakistan’s fixtures at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022:

6 March – Pakistan v India at Bay Oval, Tauranga



8 March – Pakistan v Australia at Bay Oval, Tauranga



11 March – Pakistan v South Africa at Bay Oval, Tauranga



14 March – Pakistan v Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton



21 March – Pakistan v West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton



24 March – Pakistan v England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch



26 March – Pakistan v New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.