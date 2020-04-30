PSL-2022: Lahore Qalandars bat against Islamabad United

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat against Islamabad United in first eliminator of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Islamabad United were involved in a nail-biter less than 24 hours ago. Lahore Qalandars certainly hold the upper hand when it comes to rest and preparation. They also hold the head-to-head advantage this season having beaten the United side twice in the league stage.

However, the Qalandars come into this game having lost the Qualifier to Multan Sultans whereas United are on a high after beating Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad made six changes yesterday but the return of their key players was the reason they won.

Squad

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.