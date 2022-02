Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman became the top scorer of the 7th edition of PSL

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman became the top scorer of the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to details, the left handed opening batter has already made 554 runs in the current edition of PSL, overtaking the record of previous top scorer Babar Azam, who had made 554 runs in the previous season.

The Qalandars batter has smashed a century in the PSL 7 along with eight fifties so far in the tournament.