PSL-2022: Peshawar Zalmi bat against Islamabad United

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to bat against Islamabad United in first eliminator of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Thgursday.

Both the teams have played 18 games between them. Peshawar Zalmi won 9, Islamabad United won 8 and one match was ended without any result.

Islamabad United come into this game on the back of three defeats and it has coincided with Shadab Khan s injury. The United skipper missed the three games due to a groin injury. Also, Alex Hales made a come back as he returned into the PSL bubble which he had left citing fatigue.

Peshawar Zalmi have won their last four league games and are riding the momentum wave as they enter this encounter. They too have suffered from player unavailability and injuries but the core remains strong. Two good teams and if all the listed players are available then we should have a cracking contest.

