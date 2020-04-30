Michael Vaughan touts PSL as best T20 tournament in the world

(Dunya News) – Former England captain and commentator Michael Vaughan while praising the quality touted the Pakistan Super League as the best T20 tournament in the world.

The former England captain said that the quality of players and fewer games than other T20 leagues in the world make it interesting, and a spectator wants a little bit more of it at the end.

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 23, 2022

"The Pakistan Super league has it spot on … High quality players … Fewer games than other tournaments making it a few weeks shorter … It s leaves you wanting a little bit more at the end … Other tournaments don t … #Pakistan," Vaughan wrote on his Twitter handle.