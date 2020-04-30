PSL 7: Haris Rauf slaps teammate Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch off his bowling

The incident took place in the second over during Peshawar Zalmi batting against Lahore Qalandars.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An ugly incident was witnessed during the 30th and last group stage match of HBL Pakistan Super League 7 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi when Qalandars fast bowler Haris Rauf slapped teammate Kamran Ghulam for dropping a catch off his bowling, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the second over of the match. Kamran Ghulam dropped the catch of Zalmi opener Hazratullah Zazai off the second ball bowled by Haris Rauf. However, Rauf got the wicket of other opener Muhammad Haris on the fifth ball of the same over and when the team gathered to celebrate the fall of the wicket, Rauf slapped Ghulam with no soft expressions on his face.

This is not the first time that players misbehaved with each other during ongoing Pakistan Super League. Earlier, an ugly incident involving Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators’ Sohail Tanvir happened during their side’s league stage match.