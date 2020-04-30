PSL 7: Islamabad United set 106 runs target against Multan Sultans.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Islamabad United has set a target of 106 runs against Multan Sultans in the 29th game of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first against Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans have played so far a wonderful tournament and have been a team to beat. They have been invincible and have only lost one game so far. The Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will definitely be looking for their final win against Islamabad United before the Qualifier round.

On the other hand, Islamabad United stand on the number 4th in the points table with four wins out of their 9 games in the tournament so far. Islamabad have suffered a lot as multiple players got injuries including the skipper Shadab Khan.

United will be aggressively looking for a victory in their final match to secure their spot in the play offs as Quetta Gladiators stand at the 5th position with the same points.

Squad:

Islamabad United: Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Huraira, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (W), Asif Ali (C), Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Marchant de Lange, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Musa

Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (W) (C), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

