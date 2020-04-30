PSL-2022: Lahore Qalandars set 198 runs target for Islamabad United

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars set 198 runs target for Islamabad United in the 27th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Faheem Ashraf rocked Lahore Qalandars early with two wickets and a direct hit. They were reeling at 12 for 3 when Brook joined Zaman and he batted through the innings.

The pair counterattacked in the powerplay and started the recovery process. They didn’t relent as they kept going after the bowling and brought up their respective fifties.

Zaman departed soon after reaching his milestone but didn’t stop Brook. He became even more lethal and got to his maiden T20 hundred. It was a chanceless innings and one that has taken the Qalandars to a mammoth total.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars had won the toss and elected to bat against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United are fourth with a superior net run rate and have two more points than fifth placed Quetta Gladiators. If they win today then we will have the four playoff teams ready.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are second with two games in hand and they would want to finish the league phase there because of the advantages of finishing first and second.

Last time these two teams met it was a close encounter with Zaman Khan defending 12 off the final over and giving the Qalandars a 8-run win.

Squad

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Azam Khan(w), Liam Dawson, Asif Ali(c), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt(w), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Sohail Akhtar