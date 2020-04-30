Wasim Akram clears air on 'scolding' Babar Azam

KARACHI (ONLINE): Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram Thursday clarified the matter over video of conversation with the Karachi Kings’ skipper Babar Azam that has sparked another controversy.



In the video that went viral on social media, it can be seen that while the Karachi Kings bowlers were being hammered , sitting in the dressing room, Karachi Kings president and legendary former fast bowler Wasim Akram stood near the boundary and went to Babar Azam and talked to him angrily.

Wasim Akram You can t do this with Babar Azam #BabarAzam #KarachiKings #Rizwan#Khushdil Shah pic.twitter.com/qGuJoJl5fB — Samra Khan (@cric_girl007) February 16, 2022

Hello, Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was why our bowlers are not bowling Yorkers or slower ones offside off. Nothing else. Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner, Wasim Akram wrote on Twitter.