PSL-2022: Lahore Qalandars bat against Karachi Kings

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and choose to bat against Karachi Kings in the 26th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The Qalandars are having a great season so far as they won five out of the seven games in the tournament. They currently occupy the second spot and are the favourites to win this match.

They come into this contest after beating Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, the Karachi-based outfit are going through a pretty rough tournament having lost eight matches on the trot.

Babar Azam and Co are yet to win a match in the tournament and are out of the race to qualify for the playoffs.

