PSL 2022: Multan Sultans set 246 runs target for Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the 19th match of seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Multan Sultans lost their first wicket on LBW, bowled by Irfan Khan in the 11th over.

In the previous match, Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan led from the front as his side overcame a stiff challenge from the winless Karachi Kings to register their seventh win out of eight round matches in the 23rd match of the PSL 7 played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In their last match, Quetta Gladiators lost by 24 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of the PSL 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium.