PSL 7: Islamabad United to take on Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore today

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi today (Wednesday) at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

As per schedule the match will be played at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

In their previous game, Islamabad United won the match played against Karachi Kings by a mere difference of eight runs making them crash out of the race for PSL 7 play-offs spot on Monday night at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi, in their last match, defeated Quetta Gladiators by 24 runs in the 22nd match of the PSL 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Gladiators finished at 161 for eight while chasing 185 for victory after Zalmi had won the toss and elected to bat first.