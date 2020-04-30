Black Caps win toss and bowl in first South Africa Test

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa on Thursday.

CHRISTCHURCH (AFP) - New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa on Thursday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Black Caps captain Tom Latham, replacing the injured Kane Williamson, said he was backing his pace attack to make a quick breakthrough against the Proteas.

It is "an opportunity to put the ball in the right areas and make early inroads," he said.

New Zealand made two changes from their last Test against Bangladesh, bringing in fast bowler Matt Henry and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme.

South Africa has called up batter Sarel Erwee and seamer Glenton Stuurman for their Test debuts.

Paceman Lungi Ngidi was omitted due to a back strain.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Duanne Olivier.

