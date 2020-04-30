Karachi Kings win toss, elect to field against Islamabad United

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Islamabad United in the 21st match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Karachi Kings’ performance has been miserable in the PSL 7 as they have lost all six matches they have played so far and it is the last chance for the Kings to stay alive in the tournament. Also, they have to win all the matches ahead in order to keep their hopes up to qualify for the play-offs.

On the other hand, Islamabad United have won three and lost three out of six matches they have played. They started off nicely and have performed very well so far under the captaincy of Shadab Khan. However, Islamabad United will have to win this game if they want to strengthen their position in the PSL 7.

Squads

Karachi Kings team: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza.

Islamabad United team: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan(w), Hasan Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer.