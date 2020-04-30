Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bowl against Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and choose to field against the Quetta Gladiators 20th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars have won four of their last six games. In their previous encounter this season, they defeated Multan Sultans. Rizwan-led Sultans tasted their maiden defeat against Qalandarsby 52 runs in their last match.

Sultans opted to bowl first after winning the toss, Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman (player of the match) continued his outstanding run with the bat in the tournament with another 50 plus contribution. The left-hander hit five fours and two sixes in his 60 off 37 balls which took his runs tally to 416 (most in the ongoing season).

Fakhar added 86 for the second-wicket with Kamran Ghulam who contributed 42 off 38 balls (six fours). The seasoned Qalandars batter Mohammad Hafeez posted his highest score of the ongoing season, the right-hander upped the ante in the death overs after a slow start as he slammed three sixes and one four in his 29-ball 43.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have won just three of their last six games. Their previous outing ended with a resounding four-wicket victory over Islamabad United.

