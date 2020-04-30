PSL 7: Lahore to host two matches today at Qaddafi stadium

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the first match to be played today

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the first match to be played at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time today (Sunday).

In the second match scheduled to be played today at 7:30 Pakistan Standard Time, Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators.

As per schedule, both the matches will be played at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the previous match, Lahore Qalandars brought an end to Multan Sultans’ unbeaten run, backed by passionate support of home fans, in the Pakistan Super League 7 in the 17th fixture of the tournament played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday night.

An outstanding bowling effort led by Zaman Khan’s three-for ensured a 52-run win for the Qalandars.



Quetta Gladiators, in their previous match defeated Islamabad United by five wicket in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the PSL 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Unlike their win against Lahore that came largely around a one-man show from Roy, this was a collective effort from the batting unit. Roy was at it again too, set the tempo upfront with Ahsan and Vince giving able support but Shadab with regular strikes kept Islamabad right in the scheme of things.



Skipper Shadab Khan wreaked havoc when he claimed a remarkable 42-runs victory over Karachi Kings in the 14th game of the seventh edition of PSL at The National Stadium in Karachi as the Kings lost their 5th consecutive match of PSL 7

Meanwhile,In the previous match played by Islamabad United set a target of 178 runs which Karachi Kings failed to achieve and were 135 for 9 at the end of the 20th over.



Peshawar Zalmi lost their previous match to Multan Sultans making them become the first team to enter the PSL 7 play-offs. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side continued their dream run in the seventh edition of the prestigious T20 league with a 42-run victory in the 16th fixture of the tournament, the first of the season to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.