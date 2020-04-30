PSL-7: Quetta Gladiators to take on Islamabad United today

LAHORE (Dunya News)- In the second phase of the 7th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators will take on Islamabad United in Lahore today (Saturday).

The match will begin at 07:30pm.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars brought an end to Multan Sultans’ unbeaten run in the PSL in the 17th fixture of the tournament played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday night.

An outstanding bowling effort led by Zaman Khan’s three-for ensured a 52-run win for the Qalandars.

Sultans opted to bowl first after winning the toss, Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman (player of the match) continued his outstanding run with the bat in the tournament with another 50 plus contribution.

The left-hander hit five fours and two sixes in his 60 off 37 balls which took his runs tally to 416 (most in the ongoing season).

