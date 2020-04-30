PSL-2022: Multan Sultan win toss, opt to bowl against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Multan Sultan have won the toss and choose to field against Lahore Qalandars in the 17th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The Qalandars are third in the points table. They have won three of their five games, and have six points to their name. After winning three consecutive games, they lost to Quetta Gladiators in a high-scoring affair.

The Lahore Qalandars are looking to avenge the defeat at their home ground and get back on track after blasting the Quetta Gladiators in their last encounter.

Rizwan-led Sultan crushed Peshawar Zalmi last night extending their winning streak to six games. The defending champions are the team to beat in the PSL and the Qalandars were one of the teams who came close to dethroning them in Karachi.

Khushdil Shah s last-over heroic led the Sultans to squeeze through a nail-biting match.

Squad