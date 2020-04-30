Fakhar, Shaheen Afridi win ESPNcricinfo awards for 2021

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s left-handed opening batter Fakhar Zaman and fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi were awarded batting and bowling honours in the 15th ESPNCricinfo Awards.

Fakhar Zaman’s outstanding 155-ball 193 against South Africa at the Wanderers was awarded the best ODI inning in 2021. It was the highest score in an ODI chase and the second-highest ever in a losing cause.

In an attempt to chase a mammoth target of 342 runs, Fakhar Zaman was the lone warrior for Pakistan with only one batter (Babar Azam), crossing the 20 run mark.

South Africa finally got Fakhar Zaman run-out and Pakistan fell short by 17 runs.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s star fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi got the best T20 bowling award for his memorable performance against India at the T20 World Cup 2021.

The 21-year-old finished with 3 for 31, helping his side to the first victory against India in a World Cup after 13 attempts.

Shaheen trapped Rohit Sharma in the first over with an inswinging delivery and then disturbed KL Rahul’s stumps with another fierce inswinger in his very next over.

Shaheen, in his return spell, got the better of Virat Kohli who was looking set after scoring a 45-ball half-century.

Apart from these two awards, India’s Rishabh Pant, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, and Kane Williamson along with others were among the winners of ESPNCricinfo awards for 2021.