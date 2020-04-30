South African Prince steps down as Bangladesh batting coach

DHAKA (AFP) - Former South African batsman Ashwell Prince stepped down as the batting coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team Wednesday, the country s cricket authorities said.

"We have received the resignation letter from Prince today through an email. His resignation has been accepted," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.

Nizamuddin said Prince cited personal reasons for his resignation.

His departure coincided with the appointment of former head coach Jamie Siddons as the side s batting consultant.

Australian Siddons, who coached Bangladesh from 2008 to 2011, took up the role on a two-year contract earlier this month.

Prince was appointed as full-time batting consultant of Bangladesh in August last year until the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup, after working with the side during a series against Zimbabwe.

The 44-year old left-hander was capped 119 times by South Africa across all three formats.

In their next series Bangladesh will host Afghanistan this month and next for three one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals.