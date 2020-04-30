Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad for their tour of the West Indies in March.

LONDON (AFP) - England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the country s two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, for their tour of the West Indies in March, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Anderson, who has 640 Test wickets, and Broad, who has 537 scalps, are among eight players axed from the group that featured in England s shambolic Ashes series against Australia.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has also been left out, while there are first call-ups for Durham opener Alex Lees and Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher.

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Jonathan Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes (wkt), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

