2nd Test, Day 4: Pakistan resume their first innings at 188-2 against Bangladesh

DHAKA (Dunya News) – Pakistan have resumed their first innings at score of 188 for two on fourth day of the second cricket Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.



Earlier, rain triggered by a weakened cyclone washed out the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka.



Match officials called off play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 2:00pm, with no chance of the weather improving for the day.