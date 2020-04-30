Ramiz Raja shares good news with cricket fans

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja shared good news for Pakistani cricket fans on Sunday.

According to details, while referring to the West Indies, Australian, England and New Zealand season the PCB Chairman stated that vaccinated spectators above 12-years-old will be able to enjoy the cricket series sitting in stadium.

While taking it to twitter, he said that the PSL-7 and cricket tours including Australia, New-Zealand and England will be memorable.

Moreover it is pertinent to mention here that during the Karachi Tour which will start by the upcoming week between Pakistan and West Indies, captain West Indies cricket team Kieron Pollard will not be able to attend the series due to injury.