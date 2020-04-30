Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Bangladesh in second Test

DHAKA (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday have won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in second Test in Dhaka.

Earlier,Abid Ali fell just shy of back-to-back centuries as Pakistan cruised to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong.

Alis 151-run stand with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique helped bring play to an end before lunch on the final day, beating their first-innings partnership by five.

The duo had already made 109 overnight, chasing 202.

Bangladesh had to wait until the 10th over of the day for their first success when Mehidy Hasan trapped debutant Shafique lbw on 73 with a fuller delivery.

Shafique, who also scored a fifty in the first innings, fell after hitting eight fours and a six.

Squad

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi