Wasim Akram expressed honor to be granted a Golden Visa by the Government of Dubai

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani former cricketer Wasim Akram has been granted golden visa of Dubai.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, Akram expressed honor to be granted a Golden Visa by the Government of Dubai for recognising his achievements in the cricket.

Honoured to be granted a Golden Visa by Govt of Dubai recognising my achievements in https://t.co/wL0Pc4xlzL is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world for business, holidays and just connecting with the world! Look forward to spending more time here. HAPPY 50TH UAE! — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 2, 2021

Dubai is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world for business, holidays and just connecting with the world! Looking forward to spending more time here, he added.

The cricketer further wished the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its 50th National Day.