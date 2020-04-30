  Published On 02 December,2021 03:26 pm
Wasim Akram expressed honor to be granted a Golden Visa by the Government of Dubai

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani former cricketer Wasim Akram has been granted golden visa of Dubai.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, Akram expressed honor to be granted a Golden Visa by the Government of Dubai for recognising his achievements in the cricket.

Dubai is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world for business, holidays and just connecting with the world! Looking forward to spending more time here, he added.

The cricketer further wished the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its 50th National Day.  