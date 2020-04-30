The experienced umpire Aleem Dar will also be the on-field umpire

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Aleem Dar, member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will team up with Ahsan Raza, who is one of the four Pakistani umpires in the ICC International Panel of Umpires, for the on-field umpiring duties of the first of the three T20I between Pakistan and the West Indies at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The experienced umpire Aleem Dar will also be the on-field umpire for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures between the two teams, and will be joined by Asif Yaqoob, Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz at the other end for the first, second and third ODIs, respectively.

Match referee Muhammad Javed Malik will be lead the playing control teams for all six matches.

Match schedule (all matches to be played at National Stadium, Karachi):

13 Dec – 1st T20I. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

14 Dec – 2nd T20I. Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire). Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

16 Dec – 3rd T20I. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire). Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

18 Dec – 1st ODI. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire). Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

20 Dec – 2nd ODI. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

22 Dec – 3rd ODI. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoon (fourth umpire). Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)