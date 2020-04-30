1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh resume their 2nd innings at 39-4 against Pakistan

CHATTOGRAM (Dunya News) - On the fourth day of the first cricket test against Pakistan at Chattogram, Bangladesh resumed their second innings at overnight score of 39 for four on Monday.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam claimed his ninth five-wicket haul while Pakistan’s Abid Ali hit a century as the first Test remained delicately poised in Chittagong on Sunday.

The hosts bowled out Pakistan for 286 at the stroke of tea on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan struck back in spectacular fashion with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman Islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.