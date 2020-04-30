Taijul Islam seven-for leaves Bangladesh 44 ahead despite Abid Ali century

CHITTAGONG (AFP) - Taijul Islam claimed 7-116 as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 286 runs to take a 44-run lead after the first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on Sunday.

Top-scoring Abid Ali made 133 for Pakistan but the tourists lost all 10 wickets before tea after resuming the play on the third day with 145-0.

Lunch didn’t appear to have impacted Taijul Islam’s sharpness, the left-arm spinner adding a further four wickets to make it a seven-wicket haul in an almost single-handed crusade against the Pakistan line-up.