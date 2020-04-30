HARARE (Dunya News) – Player of the match Anam Amin’s brilliant three for nine in seven overs scripted Pakistan Women’s mammoth 114-run win over Zimbabwe Women in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Sunrise Club.

In what was Pakistan’s last outing in the tournament following the ICC’s decision to end the tournament due to Covid-19-related uncertainties and after the global governing body’s decision to grant qualification to Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh on the basis of their rankings as per the tournament’s playing conditions, Zimbabwe were rolled out for 81 in 26.2 overs.

Sadiq Iqbal, another left-arm orthodox, also took three wickets as she returned three for four from her four overs.

Pacer Fatima Sana and off-spinner Omaima Sohail took two wickets each. Only two Zimbabwe batters could enter double figures.

Earlier, Pakistan, after being asked to bat, made 195 for the loss of six wickets with Aliya Riaz top-scoring with 48 not out. The right-hander struck three sixes and one four as she brought up her runs at a strike rate of above 82.

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan also made 48 – hitting six fours off 87 balls. Her opening stand with Muneeba Ali (19 off 39) was worth 57.