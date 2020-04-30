Misbah-ul-Haq reveals no aims for further working with PCB

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former coach and captain of Pakistan Cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq on Thursday revealed of having no aims for further working with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While addressing the media, Misbah mentioned that he worked at his level best during the management of World Cup. He added that regardless of the age factor, the one who can work better must be given the chance.

Former coach mentioned that the wicket conditioner will be comparatively difficult in Bangladesh. Muhammad Abbas played well against West Indies, he said. He went on to say that no bowler is better than Muhammad Abbas in the international conditioner. The credit of team’s excellent performance goes to Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq and appreciated that Asif Ali is supported.

Misbah-ul-Haq further said that there is a need of improving cricket at grassroot-level. The pitches of cricket clubs need to be improved whereas the best services are available in Punjab.

He said that in central Punjab, better work in being carried out on school cricket and with the same pace Pakistan will be able to bag victory under remarkable leaderships of Babr Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq.