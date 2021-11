LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Thursday announced their 12-player squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Ch. Zahoor Ahmed Cricket Stadium, Chittagong from Friday.



The match will start at 10:00 local time.



Babar Azam will lead the team while Mohammad Rizwan will perform duties as vice captain. Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam and Hasan Ali have also been included in the squad.



Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will also play in the first Test.

Pakistan have excluded leading spinner Yasir Shah, who has been nursing a thumb injury since September.



The second Test will commence from December 4 (Saturday) at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka.

Pakistan have played 10 Tests against Bangladesh, winning nine.

Bangladesh’s only draw came in 2015 when Tamim scored a maiden Test double hundred in a record 312-run opening stand with Imrul Kayes in the second innings in Khulna.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan.